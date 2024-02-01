Finance & Markets, Top Stories

Energy supplier launches fixed tariff £208 below price cap

Utility Warehouse has introduced its latest fixed energy tariff, a three service package, offering customers the opportunity to secure energy rates at £1,720 until March 2025

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Thursday 1 February 2024
Image: Shutterstock

Utility Warehouse (UW) has introduced a new fixed energy tariff, Fixed Saver 13, with rates at £1,720, offering customers a £208 saving below the current price cap.

The three-service package requires customers to switch at least two existing broadband, mobile, or insurance services to UW.

For those opting for energy plus a single UW service, the Fixed 13 tariff offers an energy rate £178 below the current price cap, allowing customers to lock in rates at £1,750 until March 2025.

The tariff is open to both new and existing customers.

Customers signing up through a UW Partner are eligible for an extra £50 reduction on their UW utility bill.

