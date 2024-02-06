UK Power Networks to hire over 100 apprentices in 2024

UK Power Networks, the distribution network operator responsible for delivering electricity to approximately 20 million people across London, the South East and East of England, plans to hire over 100 apprentices in 2024.

This would make up more than 25% of the industry’s total intake of 400 apprentices nationwide.

In an effort to invest in a skilled workforce for the future, the company aims to onboard 34 apprentices with prior work experience for a two-year course and 16 school leavers on a three-year scheme.

Additionally, 50 apprentices will be added across various business segments, encompassing roles such as Level 3 and Level 5 Leadership Academy recruits, Level 3 Data Technicians, Level 4 Data Analysts, Level 7 Data & Technology Solutions Specialists and finance apprentices.

Minister for Skills, Apprenticeships and Higher Education Robert Halfon said: “Apprenticeships are crucial to giving people from all backgrounds the chance to climb the ladder of opportunity while addressing skills gaps and helping to grow our economy.”