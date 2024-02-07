EDF secures major solar and battery optimisation deal

EDF, in collaboration with DIF Infrastructure VII and ib vogt, has inked an agreement aimed at maximising the potential of renewable energy sources in the UK.

The deal involves the trading, optimisation and off-taking of power generated by a combined 50MW battery and 66MWp solar setup located in Warley.

The combined 116MW capacity at Warley is expected to be operational by 2024.

Over a decade, EDF will undertake the off-taking of energy generated by the solar farm and optimise the 50MW battery through its proprietary Powershift platform.

Stuart Fenner, Director of Wholesale Market Service Commercial, at EDF, said: “We are very pleased that we have been chosen to deliver trading, optimisation and offtake services for one of the UK’s largest co-located solar and battery sites.

“This unique deal exemplifies the innovation needed to address our energy challenges, which will help to secure green energy for the future and deliver on our commitment to help Britain achieve net zero.”