Octopus sells Shell Energy’s broadband arm

Octopus Energy has revealed plans to sell off Shell Energy Broadband, affecting approximately 500,000 customers.

The decision comes after Octopus Energy acquired Shell Energy Retail last year.

Shell Energy Retail encompasses domestic gas, power and broadband services in the UK and Germany.

Octopus Energy has selected TalkTalk as the buyer for Shell Energy Broadband.

The transition process will commence in the upcoming months, with Shell Energy Broadband customers being informed once their accounts are ready to be transferred to TalkTalk’s systems.