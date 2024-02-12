SSE and Greater Manchester’s green energy partnership

SSE Energy Solutions has partnered with the Greater Manchester Combined Authority (GMCA) to launch green energy projects in the region.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) aims to accelerate the transition to net zero by investing in decarbonization efforts across Greater Manchester.

This includes transforming power, heat and transport infrastructure to create a skilled workforce for the low carbon sector.

Over five years, the partnership will focus on research and innovation clusters to implement green energy projects, supported by stakeholders such as the Green Skills Academy and Manchester Metropolitan University’s Fuel Cell Innovation Centre.

GMCA aims to achieve net zero emissions by 2038, while SSE plans to increase clean energy investments to £20.5 billion by 2027.