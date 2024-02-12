Efficiency & Environment, Top Stories

SSE and Greater Manchester’s green energy partnership

SSE Energy Solutions has partnered with Greater Manchester Combined Authority to establish the region as a test bed for innovative green energy projects

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Monday 12 February 2024
Image: SSE Energy Solutions

SSE Energy Solutions has partnered with the Greater Manchester Combined Authority (GMCA) to launch green energy projects in the region.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) aims to accelerate the transition to net zero by investing in decarbonization efforts across Greater Manchester.

This includes transforming power, heat and transport infrastructure to create a skilled workforce for the low carbon sector.

Over five years, the partnership will focus on research and innovation clusters to implement green energy projects, supported by stakeholders such as the Green Skills Academy and Manchester Metropolitan University’s Fuel Cell Innovation Centre.

GMCA aims to achieve net zero emissions by 2038, while SSE plans to increase clean energy investments to £20.5 billion by 2027.

Make sure you check out the latest Net Hero Podcast episode:

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast