British Gas launches tariff £229 below price cap

British Gas has unveiled a new tariff, which stands £229 below the current Ofgem price cap.

Priced at £1,699 for the average dual fuel household, the 15-month tariff is open to new and existing customers and has no exit fees.

A fixed energy tariff ensures that unit rates and standing charges remain consistent throughout the agreed-upon contract duration with your energy supplier.

It’s worth noting that the fixed rate applies solely to the unit rates and standing charge and does not encompass the overall cost of the energy consumed.