Carbon storage data could open new doors for jobs and net zero

The North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) has initiated a consultation to determine the details of making carbon storage data publicly accessible, a move aimed at advancing job opportunities and supporting the UK’s net zero ambitions.

Information from geophysical surveys, well data and injection tests will be among the resources available.

The consultation, open until 12th April, seeks input on various aspects of the data disclosure regime, with virtual engagement sessions planned to facilitate public participation.

This initiative aligns with the government‘s commitment to carbon capture, supported by an investment of up to £20 billion.

Energy Efficiency and Green Finance Minister Lord Callanan said: “This is an important move for the UK’s burgeoning carbon capture sector. It will lay the groundwork for a robust framework that will give industry access to the wealth of data on the North Sea and the potential for storing carbon emissions, taking us closer to our net zero goals.

“We’re already backing carbon capture with up to £20 billion – one of the biggest investments in Europe – and this initiative underscores the UK’s leadership in the global effort to tackle climate change.”