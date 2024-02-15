PGE and Ørsted partner for Baltica 2 foundations

PGE Group and Ørsted have signed a contract with Van Oord for the transportation and installation of 111 monopiles for the Baltica 2 offshore wind farm project.

This agreement marks a step forward in the development of renewable energy in Poland.

The Baltica 2 project, part of the larger Baltica Offshore Wind Farm initiative, aims to deliver 1.5GW of capacity by 2027, contributing to Poland’s transition towards green energy.

Arkadiusz Sekściński, President of the Management Board at PGE Baltica, said: “We have already chartered vessels for the installation of turbines and cables, and now also a fleet that will install the foundations that commence the construction of the offshore wind farm.

“The start of installation of monopiles is scheduled for 2026, while first electricity from Baltica 2 will flow to consumers a year later.”