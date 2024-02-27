Masdar’s UK battery venture kicks off

Masdar Arlington Energy, a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company PJSC – Masdar, has commenced construction on two battery energy storage system (BESS) projects in the UK.

The sites, situated in Rochdale and Stockport, will jointly boast a capacity of 55MW, catering to the energy needs of approximately 25,700 homes.

Masdar Chief Executive Officer, Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, said: “To achieve the global energy transition agreed in the UAE Consensus, we need to utilise world-changing renewable energy sources and technology, including wind, solar and battery energy storage.

“The two BESS plants we are breaking ground on today underline the critical role energy storage will play in helping energy systems and infrastructure in the UK and across the globe to move away from carbon-intensive sources of power.”