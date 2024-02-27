‘Europe’s solar, wind and battery power debut’

BayWa r.e. and Ampt have completed Europe’s first integration of wind, solar and battery storage systems at the Fraunhofer Institute for Chemical Technology (ICT) campus in Pfinztal, Germany.

The project involves installing rooftop arrays, a ground-mounted system and utilising an existing wind turbine to connect to the power grid.

The Fraunhofer ICT campus stands to benefit significantly from this initiative, contributing to its goal of achieving climate-neutral operations.

The main campus of the Fraunhofer Institute ICT has over 100 laboratories, as well as several pilot plants and three test centres on a 21-hectare site.

Levent Gun, Chief Executive Officer at Ampt, said: “Combining both rooftop and ground-mounted solar in seven different orientations and two module sizes in one common microgrid with wind power and batteries is a significant challenge.

“This project is a testament to the capabilities of our industry-leading power conversion technology to simplify control of the diverse systems spread across a site.”