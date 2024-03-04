Efficiency & Environment, Finance & Markets, Top Stories

RTS shutdown prompts smart meter shift for nearly a million UK homes

Nearly a million households must switch to smart meters as plans to end the Radio Teleswitch Service emerge, potentially leading to higher heating bills

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Monday 4 March 2024
Smart meters
Image: Shutterstock

Plans to discontinue the 40-year-old Radio Teleswitch Service (RTS) have surfaced, prompting concerns for nearly a million households reliant on the service to switch to smart meters.

Approximately 900,000 customers, predominantly off the gas network and utilising electricity for heating and hot water, benefit from Economy 7 or Economy 10 tariffs, offering cheaper power during off-peak hours.

Households utilising electricity for heating and hot water, particularly those under Economy 7 or Economy 10 tariffs, may possess RTS equipment, typically identified as a large black box adjacent to the meter.

Energy suppliers have been mandated by the government to replace all RTS meters with smart meters by 2025.

