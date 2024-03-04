Consumers urged to switch energy suppliers amid price drops

The Consumer Council is encouraging Northern Ireland consumers to explore energy supplier switching options as two major providers, Power NI and SSE Airtricity gas, announce price decreases.

SSE Airtricity gas has revealed a 22.8% reduction in their regulated gas tariffs for domestic and small business customers in both the Greater Belfast and West gas network areas.

This move is expected to result in significant savings, with typical annual gas bills for credit meter users in these areas dropping by about £320, and prepayment gas meter customers seeing reductions of around £316.

Power NI, Northern Ireland’s largest electricity supplier, is implementing a 6.3% decrease in its tariffs, following a series of three tariff reductions in 2023.

Nearly 500,000 households are set to benefit from these reductions, with typical annual electricity bills for credit meter users decreasing by approximately £64 and prepayment customers saving around £62 annually.

Both tariff reductions are scheduled to take effect from 1st April.