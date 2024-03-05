UK heat pump installers rise by 166%

Industry data indicates an increase in qualified heat pump installers, with numbers rising by 166% from just under 3,000 in 2022 to nearly 8,000 in 2023.

The Heat Pump Association views this development as a step in the country’s transition to cleaner energy systems.

While the exact number of active individuals in the sector remains uncertain, the substantial growth reflects the increasing interest and investment in heat pumps across the UK.

Government initiatives, including grants from schemes like the Home Decarbonisation Skills Training Competition and the Heat Training Grant, have played a role in driving this trend.

Minister for Affordability and Skills Amanda Solloway acknowledged the increase, crediting it to enhanced support grants and emphasising the government’s commitment to fostering a skilled workforce for the heat pump rollout.