UK Power Networks boosts EV charging

UK Power Networks has unveiled Powercast, the nation’s inaugural open-source power cut software, aimed at bolstering electric vehicle (EV) charging reliability.

Developed in collaboration with ev.energy, the initiative enables EV charging suppliers in London, the South East, and East of England to leverage the newly released API, offering customers real time information on potential charger outages due to power cuts directly through charging apps.

This innovative API empowers EV drivers to make informed decisions regarding their charging schedules and locate alternative charging points in anticipation of power interruptions.

Users receive notifications about planned or unplanned power outages, alterations to scheduled electricity works, estimated restoration times and confirmations when power is restored, facilitating seamless charging management.

Luca Grella, head of innovation at UK Power Networks said: “We want EV charging providers across our network, and anyone else who may find it useful, to make the most of the extensive data we have available.

“Together, we can help increase EV confidence, ensuring customers have every available piece of information they need to help make that next step.”