Britain’s cleanest year for electricity

Electricity production in Britain hit a milestone in 2023, marking its cleanest year to date.

According to the latest Electric Insights report, emissions from the power sector dropped by 22% compared to the previous year, primarily due to reduced reliance on fossil fuels, which accounted for only 33% of electricity demand.

Gas power generation fell by a fifth, partly due to decreased demand and a shift in import strategy.

Coal output reached a record low of 1% of Britain’s electricity generation, leading to the imminent closure of the country’s last coal power station in October.

France’s nuclear fleet outages influenced the change in import-export dynamics, while Britain’s own nuclear output dropped by 14%.