Industry reacts to ESO’s net zero energy system plan

The energy industry has reacted positively to the National Grid Electricity System Operator‘s (ESO) release of the “Beyond 2030” plan.

This plan aims to move Britain towards a net zero energy system.

Industry leaders have praised the plan for its ambition and necessary level of investment – they highlight its potential to drive economic growth, job creation and the adoption of cost-efficient energy technologies.

Additionally, they emphasise the importance of considering local needs and promptly implementing infrastructure to support the integration of renewable energy sources.

Emma Pinchbeck, Chief Executive of Energy UK, said: “Everyone in energy is working at an accelerated pace to ensure the lowest cost electricity generation is connected to new and existing types of demand across the country, and that this is done in the fairest way possible to all customers.

“It is critical that the plan considers local needs, and that industry and government minimise the amount and impact of energy infrastructure, but we also know that the future energy system will vastly improve the way we power our homes and businesses in this country.

“This plan is part of a wider programme of work from government, industry, the regulator, and the ESO to make sure that the needs of the country, the needs of communities, and the needs of customers are considered together, and fairly – for example, the government will need to streamline the planning process and begin engaging with communities.”

Nick Winser, Commissioner at the National Infrastructure Commission, said: “It’s critical that this investment is delivered quickly.

“This will require coordinated action from transmission owners, government and Ofgem, including ensuring that the planning system is not a blocker to delivery. The communities hosting this infrastructure must also see direct benefits from its deployment.”

Commenting on National Grid ESO’s “Beyond 2030” report, which outlines a £58 billion investment plan in Britain’s energy system, RenewableUK’s Director of Future Electricity Systems Barnaby Wharton said: “Reinforcing and expanding our electricity grid is long overdue.

“It’s essential that we don’t delay any longer and get on with the job, to ensure that we can get the vast quantities of clean power which we’re generating from offshore wind to British homes and businesses as efficiently as possible.

“This investment in new networks is absolutely vital, to slash bills, make our economy more competitive and boost Britain’s energy security.”