‘UK’s first’ waste-to-energy carbon capture pilot plant unveiled

UK energy from waste operator Enfinium has partnered with Hitachi Zosen Inova (HZI) to establish the UK’s first carbon capture pilot plant at its Ferrybridge-1 site in West Yorkshire.

Scheduled to start operating in July 2024, this project marks a step forward in decarbonisation efforts within the waste management sector.

Facilitated by HZI’s technology, the pilot plant aims to capture up to one tonne of carbon dioxide daily.

Mike Maudsley, Chief Executive Officer of Enfinium, highlighted the essential role of carbon capture technology in reducing emissions from unrecyclable waste, emphasising its potential for generating carbon-negative power and promoting sustainable waste management practices.

Bruno-Frédéric Baudouin, Chief Executive Officer of HZI, said: “The pilot will contribute significantly to our carbon capture knowledge base, which we are developing across several projects in Europe, and represents an important step not only towards reducing carbon dioxide emissions in our industry but also towards making carbon dioxide circular and driving down demand for fossil resources globally.”