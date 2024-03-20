Anglo-Scottish electricity superhighway fast-tracked with £2bn

The approval of the proposed £2 billion Eastern Green Link 1 (EGL1) high voltage subsea cable marks a milestone as the first project to advance under Ofgem‘s Accelerated Strategic Transmission Investment (ASTI) framework.

Spearheaded by National Grid Electricity Transmission (NGET) and SP Transmission, EGL1 aims to establish a 196-kilometre subsea cable connecting East Lothian and County Durham, with the capacity to transport 2GW of wind-generated electricity.

The ASTI framework, comprising 26 energy projects valued at £20 billion, seeks to expedite the delivery of strategic energy infrastructure, aiming to integrate offshore wind-generated electricity into the national grid.

Accelerating projects like EGL1 enhances energy security and aids in achieving net zero targets while contributing to grid stability.

Ofgem has identified potential cost reductions of £43 million for EGL1, with the project’s progression contingent upon securing future planning permissions overseen by the Planning Inspectorate.

Rebecca Barnett, Ofgem Director of Major Projects, said: “To meet future energy demand and government net zero targets we need to accelerate the pace at which we build the high voltage energy network, which transport homegrown electricity to where it’s needed.”