North East England to double EV chargers

South Tyneside Council has partnered with charge point operator Connected Kerb to increase the number of electric vehicle chargers in North East England.

The plan aims to address the region’s need for more charging infrastructure and support the council’s sustainability efforts.

The initiative involves installing up to 2,100 chargers across various locations in South Tyneside, including community centres and sports facilities.

Councillor Ernest Gibson, Lead Member for Neighbourhoods and Climate Change at South Tyneside Council said: “The entire country is undergoing a massive shift in ways in which we travel and we are committed to ensuring that South Tyneside plays its part.

“With the first chargers expected to be in the ground by the end of March, we are committed to giving more residents the confidence they need to make the switch to electric, whilst supporting our sustainability agenda.”