Finance & Markets, Top Stories

UK energy theft surges 62% since 2021

Reports of energy theft have risen by 62%, reaching 11,552 reports in 2023, as revealed by Crimestoppers’ figures

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Wednesday 20 March 2024
Image: Shutterstock

Reports of energy theft in the UK have surged by 62% since 2021, according to data from Crimestoppers.

In 2023, the charity received 11,552 reports of energy theft, marking the highest number ever recorded.

Amid ongoing high gas and electricity bills, there’s a notable trend emerging where individuals seek ways to save on their bills, potentially resorting to unlawful methods.

This pattern follows the conclusion of the energy bills support scheme in March 2023 and a recent increase in the price cap in January 2024.

The service Stay Energy Safe, powered by Crimestoppers, urges individuals to report any concerns anonymously to combat this escalating crisis.

Lesley Rudd, chief executive of Electrical Safety First, added: “Tampering with your electricity meter risks death by electrocution or fire. It is also illegal, so you could end up in prison.

“Don’t risk your life or that of your family by stealing energy.”

Make sure you check out the latest Net Hero Podcast episode:

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast