UK business energy support scheme nears end

The Energy Bill Discount Scheme, implemented to aid businesses during the energy crisis, is slated to terminate on 31st March

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Wednesday 20 March 2024
As the Energy Bill Discount Scheme (EBDS) nears its expiration date, businesses across Britain and Northern Ireland are advised to brace for the conclusion of this support initiative designed to alleviate the strain of soaring energy bills.

Set to end on 31st March, the scheme was established to mitigate the financial burden on businesses during the energy crisis.

Despite the imminent conclusion of the EBDS, organisations are reminded to continue paying energy bills as usual until the discount is applied.

Moreover, they are advised to explore competitive energy deals offered by different suppliers, as the actual energy costs may vary across providers.

