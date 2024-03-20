UK advances port projects for offshore wind

Two UK ports, Port of Cromarty Firth in Scotland and Port Talbot in Wales, have progressed towards securing funding for infrastructure upgrades under the government‘s Floating Offshore Wind Manufacturing Investment Scheme (FLOWMIS).

These developments aim to support the burgeoning floating offshore wind industry in the UK.

RenewableUK has lauded the announcement, emphasising the potential for these ports to become key industrial hubs for the sector.

The Chief Executive of RenewableUK, Dan McGrail, highlighted the importance of building a robust supply chain to capitalise on the UK’s global leadership in floating wind projects.

Dan McGrail commented: “Ultimately we need to upgrade eleven ports around the UK to maximise the industrial opportunities this cutting-edge technology has to offer.

“Our analysis shows that £4 billion of private and public investment in ports by the end of the decade would drive £18 billion of wider economic activity.

“So whilst today’s announcement is a welcome step, we need to keep a continued focus on unlocking private investment in ports going forward.”

Scottish Renewables has welcomed the investment in the Port of Cromarty Firth, highlighting its significance for Scotland‘s renewable energy future.

Emma Harrick, Head of Energy Transition and the Supply Chain at Scottish Renewables, said: “To make the most of FLOWMIS we are urging the UK Government to consider flexibility in the timescales for this scheme as spending deadlines are currently restrictive and do not reflect the investment barriers our ports face.

“Today’s announcement is welcome however this funding is only a drop in the ocean and supply chain support like this needs to be delivered at pace to establish a world class renewable energy supply chain in Scotland.”