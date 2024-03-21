Offham landfill site to be transformed into solar park

Renewable energy company Infinis and waste management firm FCC Environment have initiated construction on a landfill solar park in Offham, Kent.

The Offham Landfill Solar Park is anticipated to produce approximately 11,000 megawatt hours (MWh) of renewable energy annually, sufficient to power around 2,700 households.

The Offham Landfill Solar Park is scheduled to be operational in the latter half of 2024.

Ethical Power leads the development as the principal contractor, while UK Power Networks manages the grid works.