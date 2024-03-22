New hydrogen-fired power station plan for North Lincolnshire

SSE Thermal and Equinor plan consultations for the Keadby Hydrogen Power Station, a 900MW facility in North Lincolnshire, targeting operation by 2030.

The project aims to support national decarbonisation goals by providing low carbon power to complement renewable energy sources.

The station, designed to run entirely on hydrogen, aligns with government initiatives to deploy low carbon infrastructure, requiring secure access to low carbon hydrogen supplies.

It responds to the need for flexible power stations highlighted in the UK Government’s electricity market review, with plans for ‘dual fuel’ operation initially using natural gas.

Positioned at SSE’s Keadby site, the project supports SSE’s Net Zero Transition Plan, emphasising the importance of delivering low carbon flexible power to achieve national net zero objectives.

Martin Pibworth, Chief Commercial Officer of SSE, said: “The government’s commitment to low carbon technologies like hydrogen is clear but progress has been slower than hoped.

“As work continues on building policies and pipelines, we must simultaneously progress the development of new capacity that would help deliver on net zero while avoiding carbon lock-in for another generation – an approach we have seen in other European countries.”