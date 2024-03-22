City of London launches heritage buildings retrofit toolkit

The City of London Corporation has introduced a Heritage Buildings Retrofit Toolkit to address the challenge of reducing carbon dioxide emissions and enhancing climate resilience in historic buildings.

Launched at the ‘Retrofitting the City’ event, the toolkit, developed in collaboration with Purcell and Historic England, provides a “structured approach” to retrofitting, tailored to conservation considerations of heritage buildings.

The toolkit aims to empower owners of heritage buildings to implement necessary adaptations for carbon emission reduction, aligning with the City Corporation’s Climate Action Strategy towards achieving a net zero Square Mile by 2040.

With over 600 listed buildings and various other heritage sites, the Square Mile presents a considerable retrofit challenge, prompting the development of a nine-step methodology within the toolkit to guide owners in initiating responsible retrofit processes while safeguarding community assets.

Chairman of the City of London Corporation’s Planning and Transportation Committee, Shravan Joshi, said: “It is vital we secure a sustainable future for our historic environment.

“Our ability to adapt our heritage buildings depends on developing a common understanding and promoting good practice of what can be achieved.”