UK grants development consent for HyNet CO₂ pipeline

The Hynet Carbon Dioxide Pipeline has been granted development consent by the Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero.

The pipeline will transport captured carbon dioxide from future hydrogen facilities and existing industrial sites in North West England and North Wales for offshore storage.

Spanning 60.4 kilometres, the pipeline will utilise both new construction and repurposed natural gas pipelines, with around 36.4 kilometres being newly constructed.

A significant portion of the pipeline, approximately 32 kilometres, will be a new build section between Stanlow and Flint.

The pipeline, once operational, is expected to transport roughly 4.5 million metric tonnes of carbon dioxide annually.

Claudio Descalzi, Eni Chief Executive Officer, commented: “We see the UK as an attractive destination for Eni’s investments, particularly in the area of decarbonisation.

“We welcome the UK Government’s ambition to promote and develop the kind of groundbreaking projects we need to address climate change, especially within hard-to-abate sectors.

“Carbon capture will play a critical role in meeting this challenge by safely eliminating emissions from industries that currently do not have equally efficient and effective solutions.”