UK courtrooms go green

The Bradford Combined Court Centre and Magistrates Court are set to integrate into Bradford’s heat network through a 20-year agreement with the HM Courts and Tribunals Service.

The £70 million network will span eight kilometres, reaching 30 major buildings in the city centre.

An 8MW heat pump will be central to the network’s operation, supplying heat to approximately 10,000 homes.

Despite initial gas boiler use, the long term goal is a net zero carbon model by 2030.

The Bradford Energy Network, expected to start in 2026, aims to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 8,000 tonnes.

Heat networks are emphasised by the UK Government for achieving net zero carbon objectives.

Marissa Granath, Project Director of the Bradford Energy Network for 1Energy, said: “The Bradford Energy Network is a nationally significant project which will help to build the future of Bradford’s net zero infrastructure underneath the streets of the city centre.

“Signing a 20-year deal to deliver low carbon heating to two of Bradford’s largest buildings shows the faith and confidence HM Courts and Tribunals have in the Bradford Energy Network.”