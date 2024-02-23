UK urged to lead on heat networks

At the Association for Decentralised Energy’s Winter Reception, the spotlight fell on the UK’s potential in heat networks.

Stakeholders discussed strategies for growth and investment in the sector.

Vattenfall Heat UK urged stakeholders to seize the opportunity.

Vattenfall Heat UK’s Managing Director Jenny Curtis said: “Other countries may have had a head start on heat networks, but the UK is perfectly placed to not only catch up, but to lead.

“We have a fresh start on heat network development, can deploy smart meters from the get-go rather than retrofitting, and have the ability to take much better advantage of waste heat sources from the start.

“Heat networks are fundamental to reaching net zero, and now we need to see strategic planning that truly supports serious, multi-decade investment into the sector.

“The estimated investment opportunity for heat networks in the UK by 2050 is as much as £80 billion, and all stakeholders need to grab this chance with both hands.”

ADE’s Interim Chief Executive Officer Caroline Bragg emphasised the pivotal role of the decentralised energy sector in addressing infrastructure challenges and driving sustainable outcomes for communities.

Ms Bragg said: “We cannot continue with the approach that we have taken, which in some ways has undervalued to communities that we are trying to serve and that ultimately, we are trying to bring outcomes to.

“Decentralised energy needs to put itself out there more boldly to answer the questions of how to move infrastructure forward at pace, and how to do that while bringing communities along with us.”