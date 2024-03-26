Cranfield receives £69m boost for hydrogen hub

Cranfield University has secured £69 million, the largest research funding win in its history, to establish the Cranfield Hydrogen Integration Incubator (CH2i).

The project will focus on integrating hydrogen technology into aviation.

CH2i will serve as a research ecosystem, fostering collaboration between academia, industry, government and regulatory authorities.

It will focus on developing production technologies, materials, storage solutions, aircraft designs, and engines essential for hydrogen adoption in aviation.

Additionally, it will inform policies and regulatory practices to facilitate economic growth and skills development.

This initiative is supported by £23 million from Research England’s Research Partnership Investment Fund and an additional £46 million from industry partners and academic institutions.

The demand for air travel continues to rise, with projections suggesting a potential surge from 284 million to 435 million passengers by 2050 in the UK alone.