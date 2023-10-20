DHL signs seven-year SAFc deal for aviation decarbonisation

DHL Express and World Energy have recently finalised an agreement focused on the adoption of Sustainable Aviation Fuel Certificates (SAFc).

Under this partnership, the intention is to replace a substantial quantity of traditional jet fuel, approximately 668 million litres.

The deal spans seven years and represents one of the most extensive SAFc agreements in the aviation industry to date.

This collaboration aims to reduce carbon dioxide emissions significantly, approximately 1.7 million tonnes, throughout the aviation fuel lifecycle.

Such a reduction would be equivalent to achieving carbon-neutral status for DHL Express’s Americas aviation network for an entire year.

This undertaking aligns with DHL Group’s ambitious Sustainability Roadmap, which aims to curtail the organisation’s annual greenhouse gas emissions to below 29 million tonnes of CO2e by 2030, encompassing scopes 1, 2 and 3 emissions.