Ofgem considers time-varied energy prices

Ofgem has initiated discussions about the possibility of implementing dynamic energy price caps, reflecting changing consumer behaviours and market dynamics.

The regulator acknowledges the evolving landscape of energy consumption, with more households adopting electric vehicles, heat pumps and solar panels, leading to fluctuations in energy demand and supply.

As a result, Ofgem is exploring options for a more flexible pricing system that could vary based on usage times, incentivising consumers to shift their energy usage to off-peak hours or periods of higher renewable energy generation.

This move aims to ensure fairness in energy pricing while accommodating the increasing adoption of renewable energy technologies and the changing patterns of energy consumption.