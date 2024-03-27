Vattenfall sells Norfolk Offshore Wind Zone to RWE for £963m

Vattenfall has completed the sale of the Norfolk Offshore Wind Zone to RWE.

The agreed purchase price is an enterprise value of £963 million, enabling the ongoing development of wind energy projects within the Norfolk Zone.

Once operational, the Norfolk Offshore Wind Zone is expected to supply clean power to more than four million households across the UK.

The Norfolk Offshore Wind Zone includes three fully consented wind farms – Norfolk Boreas, Norfolk Vanguard West and Norfolk Vanguard East – with a total capacity of 4.2GW, making it one of the largest offshore wind developments globally.