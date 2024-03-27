E.ON launches free home energy upgrades for 1,000 Midlands homeowners

E.ON has launched a project called ‘Homes for Net Zero’ aiming to enrol 1,000 homeowners from the East and West Midlands.

Participants will receive free energy upgrades and contribute to research.

Under the initiative, eligible participants will receive tado° temperature sensors and vouchers.

Selected homeowners may also get various energy saving solutions like smart thermostats and loft insulation.

To participate, homeowners must meet specific criteria, including having a gas combi boiler and a second-generation SMETS2 smart meter.

E.ON is collaborating with Energy Systems Catapult to understand energy usage in real homes.

The project is funded by the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero.

Chris Lovatt, Chief Operating Officer of E.ON UK Energy Solutions, said: “The outcomes of this important research project will help us learn even more about how and where people use energy, which in turn will help us deliver the innovative solutions needed to help transform harder to heat properties into those fit for a new energy world.

“As a bonus for those taking part, we will be developing roadmaps to make homes more comfortable more affordable to run, and ultimately better for the environment too.”