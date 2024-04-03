British Gas extends half price electricity offer

British Gas has announced the extension of its PeakSave Sundays offer, providing customers with half price electricity until the conclusion of Paris 2024 on 8th September.

As a partner of Team GB and ParalympicsGB, the initiative aims to incentivise energy usage during non-peak hours, aligning with efforts to reduce carbon dioxide emissions and support a more sustainable energy supply.

Since the inception of PeakSave Sundays, nearly 500,000 customers have participated, collectively receiving nearly £7 million in savings.

Additionally, customers have contributed to a reduction of 276 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions, equivalent to the carbon footprint of 50,000 individuals travelling from London to Paris on the Eurostar.

Catherine O’Kelly, Managing Director of British Gas Energy at British Gas, said: “Our customers have spoken, and we’ve listened – they are loving the savings they are making with PeakSave and want to continue contributing to a greener grid.

“As a proud partner of Team GB and ParalympicsGB, we are extending the scheme until the end of Paris 2024 so that our customers can enjoy half price electricity whilst cheering on their favorite athletes this summer.”