‘UK’s decarbonisation efforts stagnate’

BloombergNEF‘s latest report on the G-20 Zero-Carbon Policy Scoreboard reveals sluggish progress in the UK’s decarbonisation efforts over the past year.

Despite being among the top performers, the UK’s overall score dropped to 63%, down by 2% from the previous year.

This setback is attributed to delays in implementing regulations on energy performance certificates and phasing out internal combustion engine vehicle sales.

However, there have been some positive developments, particularly in clean power initiatives, where the UK’s score increased by 5%.

Progress in enhancing decarbonisation policies among the world’s largest economies has been limited over the past year, according to the report.

On average, these economies scored just 49%, with a marginal increase of one percentage point from 2023.

While the EU, UK and US maintained their top spots, they experienced a decline in performance compared to the previous year.

Specifically, the UK’s decarbonisation score positioned it as the fifth overall, behind France (71%), Germany (71%), the EU (68%) and Italy (64%).