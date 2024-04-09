SSEN increases contracted flexibility volumes

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) Distribution has completed two additional bidding rounds, securing over 700MW of flexibility services over the past year.

These contracts, covering areas in central southern England and the north of Scotland, address capacity constraints and support network reinforcement and new connections.

In January and February 2024, SSEN finalised bidding rounds, adding 433.6MW of volume equivalent to powering over 350,000 homes.

The January bidding window opened for Constraint Managed Zones, focusing on ‘Secure’ Services to reduce network load, while February introduced an additional ‘super’ zone covering parts of Reading and Hampshire.

Catherine Winning, Flexibility Manager at SSEN, said: “Flexibility services are a key part of our overall network plans and we are looking to continue to expand where we procure it in the next year; more information on this is available in our procurement statement.”