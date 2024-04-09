UK revamps Sizewell C nuclear funding to avoid delays

The UK Government has announced revisions to the funding model for the Sizewell C nuclear plant project in response to concerns over potential delays and cost overruns.

Following a consultation process, adjustments have been made to the funding mechanisms to ensure the timely completion of the project while also protecting consumers from financial risks.

Sizewell C is considered critical for enhancing the UK’s energy security.

There have been concerns about the sustainability of the funding model, particularly in light of challenges faced by similar projects such as Hinkley Point C, which experienced delays and rising costs.

The government aims to strike a balance that encourages private investment while minimising the impact on consumers.