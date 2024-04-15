Heat pumps, EVs make homes ‘energy patriotic’

Switching to electric heat pumps and vehicles could dramatically decrease Britain’s dependence on imported fuels, potentially saving billions, experts suggest.

The Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU) conducted an analysis revealing that households utilising insulation, heat pumps and electric vehicles significantly reduce their reliance on imported fuels, particularly gas and oil.

According to ECIU’s analysis, households with insulation, heat pumps, and electric cars reduce energy imports by up to 55%, while those with solar panels could reduce imports by up to 64%.

This move towards electric alternatives, powered increasingly by domestic wind and solar energy, aligns with a broader push for “energy patriotism”, reducing both energy imports and vulnerability to price volatility.

Jess Ralston, energy analyst at the ECIU, said: “Those who want to be ‘energy patriotic’ and buy British homegrown energy should be switching from gas boilers and petrol cars to electric heat pumps and EVs that increasingly run on British wind and solar energy.

“As North Sea oil and gas output continues its inevitable decline, the dependence on foreign imports for households using boilers and internal combustion cars will only become more stark.”

A Department for Energy Security and Net Zero spokesperson said: “Nearly half of all homes in England now have an EPC rating of C or above, up from just 14% in 2010, and we’re supporting families make the switch to heat pumps, rather than forcing them, with our £7,500 heat pump grant – one of the most generous schemes in Europe.

“At the same time, we’re taking the common sense approach to reduce our reliance on imports by backing domestic gas production, which is four times cleaner than liquefied natural gas imports from abroad.”