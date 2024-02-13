Salt cavern energy storage project nears completion

Corre Energy has reached a milestone in Germany, with 75% completion of underground cavern construction for its energy storage project.

Four salt caverns are now 75% complete, equating to nearly 60 hours of storage capacity each, with a target of 84 hours and a combined generating capacity of 640MW.

This project aims to generate €2 billion (£1.7bn) in revenue over 15 years.

Permits for the underground construction are in place, and Solvay, a multinational company, is carrying out the work.

The first project is also backed by a strategic partnership with Eneco, a Dutch energy company.

Eneco will provide 50% of the development capital and become a 50% owner of the completed project.

Additionally, Eneco will be the sole purchaser of all electricity output from the project.