Approval granted for doubling capacity of UK offshore wind farms

The UK Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero has granted development consent for the Sheringham Shoal and Dudgeon Extension Projects off the North Norfolk coast.

These projects, extensions to operational Sheringham Shoal and Dudgeon Offshore Wind Farms, are set to double their capacity, providing renewable energy to power an additional 785,000 UK homes.

Owned by Equinor, Masdar, China Resources, Equitix Offshore 5 (co-owned by Equitix and TRIG), and a fund managed by Macquarie Asset Management, these projects mark the first time in the UK that two offshore wind projects under separate ownership have been granted consent under a shared application.

The projects’ construction phase is expected to support over 1,800 full-time jobs per year across the UK and within East Anglia, generating over £370 million in direct gross value added (GVA) to the East Anglia and UK economy.

Halfdan Brustad, Equinor’s VP, UK Renewables, said: “The Extension Projects have been developed carefully over the last five years, with innovative approaches to transmission planning and consenting, underpinned by close engagement with the local community.”