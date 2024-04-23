Energy deal 13% cheaper than Ofgem price cap

Outfox the Market introduces the Fix’d Dual Apr24 v1.0 energy deal, featuring a fixed rate for 12 months and no early exit penalties.

A fixed energy tariff means that the unit rates and standing charge remain unchanged for the duration of the contract you agree with your energy supplier.

It’s worth noting that while the cost per unit rate and standing charge are fixed, your total bill may still vary depending on your energy consumption.

The deal claims to cut electricity costs by roughly 13% and gas expenses by approximately 9% compared to the average Ofgem price-capped bill.

This could mean an annual saving of £146.06 for households with typical energy usage, totaling £1,543.94 per year.