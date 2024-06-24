Login
Logout
Register Now
Login
Logout
Editor’s PickNet ZeroTop Stories

Global coalition calls on governments to raise climate targets by 2025

A coalition named Mission 2025, including major companies and financial institutions, is calling on governments to enhance their climate goals ahead of a February 2025 deadline
Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
06/24/2024 1:00 PM
0 0
0
British Gas owner teams up with Deutsche Bahn for wind power ride
Image: Shutterstock
0
Shares

Some of the world’s largest companies, financial institutions, cities and regions have united to urge governments to increase their climate ambitions before a February 2025 deadline to submit emission-cutting plans to the United Nations.

The coalition, named Mission 2025, is convened by Groundswell, a collaboration between non-profits Global Optimism, Systems Change Lab and the Bezos Earth Fund.

Mission 2025 includes major corporate supporters such as consumer goods company Unilever, furniture retailer IKEA and British energy company Octopus EV.

Additional backing comes from groups like the We Mean Business Coalition.

The coalition aims to reassure political leaders that they have strong support for decisive climate action.

Christiana Figueres of Global Optimism, who oversaw the 2015 Paris Agreement, spearheads the initiative.

With the Paris Agreement’s ten-year mark approaching, nearly 200 countries are required to submit updated Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) that detail their plans for reducing emissions.

According to data from the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit, more than two-thirds of annual revenues from the world’s largest companies, amounting to $31 trillion (£24.4tn), are now aligned with net zero emissions goals.

Copyright © 2024 Energy Live News LtdELN

Make sure you check out the latest Net Hero Podcast episode:

Net zero is a way to cut your costs and help the planet, so what’s stopping you? Often, it’s just the right help and advice. That’s what we will provide at the Big Zero Show this July. Workshops, expert speakers, case studies and exhibitions. Plus, networking with 1500 peers and potential customers. Register for free now.


Dimitris Mavrokefalidis

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis

Related Posts

© 2024 Energy Live News - Independent daily energy news theme by akbilisim.
Register Now
© 2024 Energy Live News - Independent daily energy news theme by akbilisim.