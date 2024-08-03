Halifax teams up with Octopus for £2,000 heat pump cashback

Halifax has partnered with Octopus Energy and Effective Home, offering its mortgage customers cashback incentives for home energy upgrades.

This initiative, named the Halifax Green Living Reward, allows eligible mortgage customers to receive up to £2,000 in cashback for installing systems like air source heat pumps and solar panels.

Under the scheme, Halifax mortgage customers can get a £2,000 cashback for heat pump installations and up to £1,000 for solar panels or battery storage systems.

Additionally, there is a £100 credit towards energy bills for those installing air source heat pumps through Octopus Energy.

Further benefits include a £500 discount on quotes for solar panel packages and installations from Effective Home.

Halifax also offers £500 cashback on various other home improvements, including biomass pellet boilers, solar thermal heating and insulation solutions.

The Green Living Reward is available to Halifax mortgage customers who are taking out new lending or securing a new deal.