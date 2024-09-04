New Bill kickstarts Great British Energy

The UK Government is moving forward with the Great British Energy Bill, which seeks to expand green energy production in the country.

The Bill will receive its second reading in the House of Commons later today.

The Bill is central to the creation of Great British Energy, a publicly owned company focused on increasing the deployment of renewable energy technologies.

The company will receive £8.3 billion in funding and aims to boost clean energy projects, such as wind, solar, tidal and hydrogen.

Energy Secretary Ed Miliband stated that the bill’s progress marks a step towards establishing a company “owned by the British people, for the British people.”

Ed Miliband said: “Great British Energy starts in Parliament, but the benefits will be felt in towns and cities across the country, ensuring that working people reap the benefits of clean homegrown energy.

“The government is wasting no time in our mission to make Britain a clean energy superpower – because that is the only way to protect consumers and reduce our reliance on fossil fuels.”

Juergen Maier, Chair of Great British Energy, said the Bill offers a chance for British people to have a stake in their own energy and supports the growth of clean energy across the country.

Mr Maier said: “As the Great British Energy Bill makes its way through Parliament, we are continuing to make progress on setting this company up so we can start work.

“I’ll be working hand in hand with the private sector and communities, building on this week’s successful renewables auction to drive forward the rollout of clean homegrown energy across the country.”