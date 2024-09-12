Scotland’s £1.5m boost for community renewable energy projects

The Scottish Government has allocated £1.5 million to support community renewable energy projects across Scotland.

This funding will benefit 19 groups in locations such as the Hebrides, Shetland and Arran, helping them develop wind and solar energy projects.

The projects include installing wind turbines and solar panels, and will also allow communities to earn money by selling excess energy back to the grid.

The funding comes from the Community Energy Generation Growth Fund and is part of the broader Community and Renewable Energy Scheme.

Acting Minister for Climate Action, Alasdair Allan said: “We are fully committed to ensuring that all areas of Scotland are able to thrive and contribute to a growing sustainable economy and renewable projects like these will help reduce energy costs, generate revenue and help drive Scotland’s transition to net zero.”