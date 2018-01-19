Latest Jobs – Energy Manager – Amphora Energy

Job Title: Energy Manager

Salary Up to £53,000 per annum

Service Area: Colchester Amphora Energy Section: Colchester Amphora Energy

Responsible to: Assistant Director Colchester Commercial Holdings

Contact with: Board Directors, Company Directors, Senior Officers of the Holding Company and the Council, , key project stakeholders, funders, developers, members of the public, external agencies, contractors, investors, commercial tenants and other individuals, businesses and organisations.

Purpose of job: To be responsible for the growth and operations of projects and services within Colchester Amphora Energy, undertaking reviews and developing business cases for new energy projects, meeting deadlines for delivery, controlling costs and managing operational contracts to ensure value for money which support the financial income targets within the Company.

Principal Accountabilities:

1. Lead, manage and deliver a diverse energy portfolio for the newly formed Colchester Amphora Energy (“the Business”) including the creation and implementation of a commercial and operational strategy for the Company with robust financial targets. Ensure the financial targets of the Company are balanced with the need to develop low carbon energy efficient products and projects.

2. Directly manage the delivery of key Projects such as the establishment of heat networks across the Borough including the onsite construction process, procurement and ongoing operational management of completed projects, ensuring that capital spend is and projects are delivered within budget and in accordance with the agreed programme.

3. Play a lead role in shaping the future of the business by identifying new business growth opportunities and creating business propositions for the Board which demonstrate a satisfactory commercial return on investment.

4. Apply expert knowledge of the local, regional and national Energy markets and emerging innovation and technology to review opportunities for new initiatives and opportunities in Colchester.

5. To develop and manage the implementation of the operation and maintenance contractors responsible for Amphora Energy generation, and distribution plant and energy networks ensuring operational functions are delivered in line with relevant regulations, best practice and policies.

6. To identify, mitigate and manage risks associated with the Business.

7. Act as principal budget holder for the Business and ensure that value for money, assurance and quality are at the heart of financial decisions

8. Lead on promotion of the business and its objectives, building long term strategic relationships and effective partnerships and liaise with colleagues inside and outside of the Council to maximise opportunities for revenue generation and financial returns at or above agreed hurdle rates

9. Provide a strategic overview of products and initiatives within the developing energy generation portfolio to ensure Amphora is using best available technology and leading on the brand development and marketing of the company.

10. Lead on the development and implementation of a sales strategy for the Company, including the development of key sales documents, negotiation with end users and promotion of specific energy products and services to relevant markets.

11. Manage and Monitor performance against targets and deliverables for all contracts including performance of any sub-contractors to ensure projects delivered on time and on budget.

12. Develop and maintain a close working relationship with the Commercial Programme and Resource Manager and Sustainability, Strategy and Projects officer to ensure any overlaps with Council low carbon projects and developments are monitored.

13. Explore and lead on the development of funding bids and opportunities which can support new energy projects and initiatives on behalf of the Company or Council. Provide advice on alternative funding models including public/private sector joint ventures which can support the development of the Company’s energy portfolio

Performance Dimension: Level Three – Deliver best practise and developing the service

PERSON SPECIFICATION

Everyone needs to:

Health and Safety : Understand and carry out duties in a manner which is safe for yourself, colleagues and public in accordance with the Health and Safety at Work Act 1974, in order to minimise the risk of injury/accident.

Safeguarding : Be committed and adhere to the principles of our published policies and the procedures contained within them regarding our obligations for the safety of children and vulnerable adults.

SKILL REQUIREMENTS

Role-specific technical

 Experience of leading a strategic programme of energy initiatives within the public or private sector.

 Proven experience of securing private or public sector funding streams

 An understanding of Commercial Energy markets including sales and O&M

 Good knowledge of the planning, development and construction process

 Complex property negotiation skills

 Knowledge of existing and emerging local, regional and national energy initiatives  Excellent presentation and communication skills, written and oral

 Attention to detail

 Capital and profit and loss budget management experience.

 Familiarity with local government property processes

 Project Management

 Knowledge of property databases Impact and influence

 Be an excellent communicator

 Demonstrate commerciality with sales flair

 Make recommendations

 Be assertive, flexible and positive

 Be able to negotiate

 Be able to build and use relationships inside and outside the organisation

 Be able to influence stakeholders

 Working in a political environment Project Management

 Be methodical and able to problem solve thinking creatively

 Meet budget deadlines

 Be able to plan, monitor & prioritise change

 Meet deadlines

 Understand risk management

 Have business acumen and financial awareness, demonstrating commerciality

 Be decisive

 Be accountable

The following are the qualifications that apply to this role:-

 Degree educated in an Energy related discipline

 Project Management qualification

The following are the IT skills that apply to this role:

We expect you to have experience in using:

 Microsoft Outlook and Word

 Microsoft Excel

 Microsoft PowerPoint

 Microsoft Project

We also hope that you have:

 Experience of using GIS

The following are any physical or special attributes that apply to this role:

 Work flexibly as appropriate

 Attend evening meetings/external meetings as required

 Be able to work unsocial hours as require

 Full Driving Licence

If you are seeking an exciting new challenge then please call Fiona Duhamel on 07974 004932 to discuss.

For the right candidate we can offer the following benefits;

Competitive benefits package

To submit an application please send your CV and a covering letter to [email protected]

Closing date: 31 January 2018