Latest Jobs – Project Manager – FlexiSolar

Renewable Energy Sector Solar PV

Reporting to: Operations Director

Location: Nationwide, Office Cambridgeshire

Salary: Competitive

Key Responsibilities

• Manage activities of all project sites using project management tools.

• Plan, define and manage the deliverable resource requirements for each client project.

• Ensure that resources are delivered in the right quantity, condition, and on time within the financial requirement to each project.

• Defining and monitoring efficiency, effectiveness and success of the operations activities using adequate controlling tools.

• Read and understand technical AutoCAD drawings.

• Prepare and submit Management Information Reports to Senior Management.

• Lead review of client satisfaction surveys.

• Meet the requirements of CDM regulations as and when applicable.

• Ensure that all Health and Safety regulatory obligations and quality standards are met.

Skills Required

• Previous experience of working in a similar role.

• Experience of using project management tools is highly desirable

• Engineering qualification or equivalent background is highly desirable.

• Strong project, planning, change and time management abilities.

• Proven knowledge of H & S in Construction regulations, specifically CDM regulations.

• Self-driven, focused, results and quality oriented.

• The ability to foster self-motivation to achieve tight deadlines.

• Effective communication both verbally and in written form.

• Good working knowledge of quality assurance principles.

• Computer literate. Clean driving license.

• Flexible – the role will require managing many sites, staying overnight or longer.

• Passion for Renewable Energy.

You will be out of the office approximately 2 or 3 days a week. The organisation has a keen interest in the performance of its employees and a job for life policy to the right candidates.

To apply, please send covering letter and CV for the attention of Keenan Gratrick at the address below or by email to [email protected]