Latest Jobs – Project Manager – FlexiSolar

Jan 23, 2018
Renewable Energy Sector Solar PV
Reporting to: Operations Director
Location: Nationwide, Office Cambridgeshire
Salary: Competitive
Key Responsibilities
• Manage activities of all project sites using project management tools.
• Plan, define and manage the deliverable resource requirements for each client project.
• Ensure that resources are delivered in the right quantity, condition, and on time within the financial requirement to each project.
• Defining and monitoring efficiency, effectiveness and success of the operations activities using adequate controlling tools.
• Read and understand technical AutoCAD drawings.
• Prepare and submit Management Information Reports to Senior Management.
• Lead review of client satisfaction surveys.
• Meet the requirements of CDM regulations as and when applicable.
• Ensure that all Health and Safety regulatory obligations and quality standards are met.
Skills Required
• Previous experience of working in a similar role.
• Experience of using project management tools is highly desirable
• Engineering qualification or equivalent background is highly desirable.
• Strong project, planning, change and time management abilities.
• Proven knowledge of H & S in Construction regulations, specifically CDM regulations.
• Self-driven, focused, results and quality oriented.
• The ability to foster self-motivation to achieve tight deadlines.
• Effective communication both verbally and in written form.
• Good working knowledge of quality assurance principles.
• Computer literate. Clean driving license.
• Flexible – the role will require managing many sites, staying overnight or longer.
• Passion for Renewable Energy.
You will be out of the office approximately 2 or 3 days a week. The organisation has a keen interest in the performance of its employees and a job for life policy to the right candidates.
To apply, please send covering letter and CV for the attention of Keenan Gratrick at the address below or by email to [email protected]
