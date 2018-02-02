Cheers to sustainability with biodegradable beer packaging



A company has invented edible and biodegradable six-pack holders for beer cans.

E6PR, which is short for ‘eco six-pack ring’, has developed the green packaging to reduce pollution in the oceans and avoid animals being harmed by trying to eat plastic or being strangled by it.

The new holder, made from wheat and barley instead of petroleum-based products, means fish or other marine animals can safely nibble on the rings, which are designed to break down quickly in ocean water.

Even on the beach, the engineers say the material can break down in 60 to 90 days.

The product is currently being tested by the Saltwater Brewery in the US – it even uses waste from the brewery in its construction so has a minimal carbon footprint.