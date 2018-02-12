Latest Jobs – Business Development Manager – Utilitywise

Job Title: Business Development Manager

Division/Department: Corporate

Office/Location: Redditch or Home Based

Purpose / Role

The Business Development Manager is responsible for developing robust business relationships, at a senior level, with major industrial and commercial energy users across a variety of sectors. It is a consultative sales process, which requires an intimate understanding of the energy markets and the requirements of each client, as to provide the most appropriate solution.

This role is supported by a strong Marketing Team and Bid function. This enables the Business Development

Manager to focus on their activity in the market and creating new opportunities.

With an annual revenue target, you will be negotiating at Director and senior management level. With sales cycles lasting as long as 6 months or more, this role requires a high level of organisation, discipline, time management and a strategic, consultative approach.

Key Responsibilities

• Work collaboratively with the Corporate Sales Manager, Bid team, and Marketing team to maximise new business opportunities.

• Generate new business appointments and acquire new clients.

• Prepare thoroughly for all new business meetings by reading notes from the CRM, researching the prospective company and preparing a meeting planner.

• Maintain an in-depth understanding of the most recent market movements and services available, to provide high-quality information and advice to all Clients and Prospects.

• Present to all Prospects utilising the sales tools provided by Marketing, using cost-benefit analysis documents/corporate brochures/case studies/testimonials, where appropriate.

• Contact prospective clients on a regular basis to provide additional information and advice, to negotiate terms of the agreement and to conclude all sales activity.

• Monitor and report on all activities within the company CRM system, including a gauge on deal values, the likelihood of the conversion of opportunities, and estimated close dates.

• Propose new ideas, strategies and methods of working to maximise our success in the Business Development Team.

Person Specification

Qualifications/Training

Desirable

• Degree Education in Business, Science, Maths, Engineering or similar.

Experience

Essential:

• B2B sales experience in the industrial and commercial energy market wither consultancy or supplier side.

• Proven new business sales track record.

Desirable:

• Sales experience with businesses spending in excess of £1M on energy.

• Understanding of energy solutions, IoT and BMS.

Personal qualities, aptitudes and skills

• Enjoys working to and achieving business targets.

• Excellent presentation and interpersonal skills.

• Good attention to detail with a passion for delivering an exceptional level of service.

• Ability to quickly understand process and communicate new concepts and services effectively.

• Commercially minded with the ability to focus on high quality and business profit.

• Outgoing and self-driven with a positive outlook.

• A natural forward planner, able to critically assess own performance.

• Mature outlook, credible and comfortable dealing with contacts at all levels including senior management.

• An effective communicator with the ability to empathise with other people.

• A natural team player, able to get on with others, providing guidance and support.

• Keen for new experiences, responsibility and accountability.

Additional comments – location/travel/international travel

• Proof of eligibility to work within the UK

• References to cover last 5 years employment

• The role may involve some occasional travel to other Utilitywise sites as required

• Please submit a portfolio of work alongside your CV

To apply for this position, please send your CV and a covering email to [email protected].