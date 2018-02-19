Landlords face up to £30k fine for lack of electrical safety

Image: Shutterstock

Landlords could face tough penalties of up to £30,000 for failing to reduce the risk of electric shocks or fires caused by electrical faults for private tenants.

The UK Government is proposing five yearly mandatory electrical installation safety checks for all private rented properties and safety certificated for tenants to prove checks and repair work have been completed.

Existing regulatory requirements require landlords to keep installations in the property, including the supply of electricity, in good repair and proper working order.

The Ministry of Housing, Communities & Local Government is consulting on package of recommendations to improve safety for tenants and crackdown on bad practices and stamp out overcrowding.

The consultation will run until 16th April 2018.